Who is Brent Rooker's wife, Allie? A glimpse into the married life of Oakland A's star

Brent Rooker joined the Oakland Athletics earlier in 2023 and has been one of their best batters this season. The baseman recently recorded two hits and a home run in his team's clash against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Amid his impressive displays for Oakland, fans have been curious to learn more about Rooker's personal life, especially his wife, Allie.

Allie and Brent met at Evangelical Christian School in Memphis, Tennessee, and have been together since. Although they went to different colleges after high school, they maintained their long-distance relationship.

Allie graduated as a registered nurse and started working in her field after college. She moved to Minnesota with Brent after her husband signed a $1,935,300 contract with the Minnesota Twins in 2017.

They married in November 2018. However, the couple moved around the country due to Brent being traded to the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals. Brent and Allie currently live in Oakland.

On Sept. 13, 2021, Brent and Allie became parents for the first time when they welcomed their daughter, Blair Evelyn, into the world.

Brent often posts pictures of his wife and daughter on Instagram. He often credits Allie for being a big part of his support system throughout his MLB career.

Meanwhile, Allie has also showered praise on Brent, saying that he is a terrific husband and father.

Brent Rooker stats for the Oakland Athletics in 2023

Brent Rooker is enjoying a fabulous season for the Oakland Athletics so far. He has racked up an impressive 24 hits and nine home runs in 68 at-bats across 22 games.

However, the Athletics are having a torrid campaign despite Rooker's incredible ball striking. Oakland is currently fifth in the AL West with six wins and 23 losses.

Rooker and the Athletics will be hoping to turn their season around when they face the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series, starting on Tuesday.

