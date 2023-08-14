Who is Bryce Jarvis? Diamondbacks pitching prospect set to make MLB debut

Bryce Jarvis, a right-handed pitcher, has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks to play his first Major League Baseball season. Jarvis, a first-round selection by Arizona in the 2020 draft, will play in his first MLB game. He is one of the D-backs' top 30 prospects.

Baseball is 🔙

Jarvis, who was once a member of the Sod Poodles, has the second-most strikeouts (167), games started (36), and innings pitched (155.2) in Sod Poodles history. The Duke University graduate pitched 75 1/3 innings over three divisions in 2021, making a good first impression. His 3.62 ERA in seven starts at High-A Hillsboro was particularly impressive.

In the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks picked Jarvis with the 18th overall pick. On June 25, he agreed to join the Diamondbacks for a $2.65 million bonus.

Initiating the Jarvis Protocol. 🔥 Welcome to The Show, Bryce!

Jarvis was given the Hillsboro Hops of the High-A West to begin the 2021 campaign, where he will make his major league debut. He was promoted to the Amarillo Sod Poodles of the Double-A Central on June 21 after pitching 37+13 innings, finishing 1-2 with a 3.62 ERA and 42 strikeouts across seven starts.

Bryce Jarvis's early career

In Brentwood, Tennessee, Jarvis attended Brentwood Academy. He pitched in 2016 as a junior, with a 5-0 win-loss record and a 2.33 ERA while hitting.346. He received all-state recognition in 2017 as a senior and was also named the Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year.

Jarvis enrolled at Duke University and played collegiate baseball for the Duke Blue Devils after being undrafted in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft. He played in 25 games (five starts) as a freshman at Duke in 2018, going 5-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 47+2/3 innings. In the 37th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft, the New York Yankees made him their first-round pick, but he declined to sign.