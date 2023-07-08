Who is Caleb Williams? Meet USC standout who threw out first pitch at Dodgers game 

On July 7, Caleb Williams, a student at the University of Southern California, took the mound at Dodger Stadium to deliver the ceremonial first pitch of the game.

Williams, 21, is not just any USC student, but rather the starting quarterback for the USC Trojans football team. A native of Washington DC, Williams recently transfered to USC from the University of Oklahoma.

Whilst playing for OU Sooners in 2021, Williams won several player of the year awards, including the Heisman Trophy. He currently holds the OU school record for touchdowns with 52 total.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Caleb Williams transferred to USC in early 2022. Since arriving at the Los Angeles campus, he has gone 11-3 and passed for over 4,500 yards. It was not long before Williams became a man about town, and widely known and respected within LA.

JWP Sports / CFBAlerts @JWPSports



• 4,447 total yards (school record)

• 47 total touchdowns (school record)



Back to back Heismans incoming? Here’s just under 10 minutes of USC QB Caleb Williams Heisman season highlights.• 4,447 total yards (school record)• 47 total touchdowns (school record)Back to back Heismans incoming? Here’s just under 10 minutes of USC QB Caleb Williams Heisman season highlights. • 4,447 total yards (school record)• 47 total touchdowns (school record)Back to back Heismans incoming? 👀 https://t.co/dgkHIgb6KR

"Here’s just under 10 minutes of USC QB Caleb Williams Heisman season highlights. • 4,447 total yards (school record) • 47 total touchdowns (school record) Back to back Heismans incoming?" - JWP Sports

Last month, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they would be having a Caleb Williams bobblehead giveaway on August 10. While it is not common practice at all to have a college player honored by an MLB team, the gesture illustrates the notoriety that Williams commands.

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger The Dodgers had @uscfb QB Caleb Williams throw out the ceremonial first pitch. And he brought his o-line with him. Fight on! The Dodgers had @uscfb QB Caleb Williams throw out the ceremonial first pitch. And he brought his o-line with him. Fight on! ✌️ https://t.co/HkphtcnKNe

"The Dodgers had @uscfb QB Caleb Williams throw out the ceremonial first pitch. And he brought his o-line with him. Fight on!" - Rhett Bolinger

On July 7, Williams and the entire USC offensive line were invited to the pregame ceremonies for the Dodgers' contest against the Los Angeles Angels. It was the second time of his young career that Williams has been called upon to deliver the first pitch. Earlier this season, he threw out the first pitch for a game hosted by the Washington Nationals, his hometown team.

Caleb Williams' invitation mirrors zeitgeist of enthusiasm around college sports

With the 2023 MLB Draft just days away, Williams' presence in the MLB spotlight is apropos. The highest rated prospect in his class, the 6-foot-1, 220 lb quarterback is sure to headline an NFL lineup one day.

LSU won the College World Series this year, and two of the prime drivers of the team's success - Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews - are expected to be drafted very high in the draft. With all the excitement surrounding the prospects, it is hard for fans to look upon NCAA sports rather romantically during this time.

Poll : 0 votes