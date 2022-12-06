Who is Carlos Correa's wife? Meet Daniella Rodriguez

Now that Trea Turner has signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, Carlos Correa finds himself as one of the hottest names on the shortstop free-agent market. Correa remains one of the most coveted infielders this offseason, alongside fellow shortstops Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.

Not only will Correa be able to celebrate his lucrative future deal, but he has plenty to celebrate outside of baseball as well. In October 2022, Correa and his wife Daniella Rodriguez announced that they are expecting their second child in 2023.

Carlos and Daniella are seen posing with their son Kylo, who turned one on November 29. November is a busy month for the couple as they were originally wed at a Texas courthouse in November 2019 before having a beach wedding at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the Dominican Republic that December.

The couple went viral in 2017 when Correa proposed to the former Miss Texas USA on the field after the Houston Astros won their first World Series title.

Daniella is the owner and founder of Sweet D by Daniella Correa, a lip and cosmetic company. Daniella is also the Vice-President of the Correa Family Foundation, which works to provide transformative experiences and financial support to children battling cancer and their families. The foundation also donates and supports communities affected by natural disasters.

A Vice-President, business owner, wife, and future mother of two, Daniella and Carlos Correa live a busy, loving life as a family.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican infielder enters the open market after declining his player option with the Minnesota Twins, and instead, electing for unrestricted free agency. Following last winter's MLB lockout, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal, laden with opt-out options, that he chose to execute.

Tony @Pads1818 Dodgers fans in 2020: "Fuck Carlos Correa. He was only good because he cheated"



Dodgers fans in 2022: "Let's sign Carlos Correa"



Correa enters free agency after a productive season with the Minnesota Twins, finishing the season with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs while also hitting for a .291 batting average.

Which team is most likely to sign Carlos Correa?

As free agency approached, the Chicago Cubs were rumored as the top suitor for the free-agent shortstop. Now that the Winter Meetings have begun in San Diego, the rumors have only strengthened given the fact that the Cubs have already met with Correa and his team. While other teams cannot be ruled out, it appears that the Cubs may end up with a new superstar shortstop.

Mike Rodriguez @mikedeportes Source: The Chicago Cubs met with Carlos Correa today and had a very good conversation, according to my sources, a deal could be made in the next few days. Source: The Chicago Cubs met with Carlos Correa today and had a very good conversation, according to my sources, a deal could be made in the next few days. https://t.co/Fmt3uoBdTs

"Source: The Chicago Cubs met with Carlos Correa today and had a very good conversation, according to my sources, a deal could be made in the next few days." - Mike Rodriguez

