Who is Carson Spiers? All you need to know about Reds pitcher after his historic MLB debut

The Greenville, South Carolina native Carson Spiers, a former Tiger, made his major league debut on Sunday afternoon as a starter for the Cincinnati Reds at home against the Chicago Cubs.

"RHP Carson Spiers, added from Double-A Chattanooga as COVID replacement, to make MLB debut in start vs. Cubs Sunday. 'It's an exciting time to be a Red, that's for sure,' he said today. 'You go to the field every day to pitch in the big leagues. Now... I'm going to run with it.'"[email protected]

Spiers, the son of former Clemson baseball player Michael Spiers and the nephew of former Tiger and 13-year MLB veteran Bill Spiers, became the first former Tiger to participate in an MLB game since 2022.

Spiers played quarterback in American football and third baseman in baseball while attending Greenville High School in Greenville, South Carolina. He signed up to play collegiate baseball for the Clemson Tigers at Clemson University. He participated in the Cape Cod Baseball League's Falmouth Commodores' collegiate summer baseball season in 2018.

"The journey continues.... Thank you Clemson University," - @carson_spiers

"Happy Birthday to my Boy ! Miss that backfield with you," - @Cam_TheRealest

Carson Spiers' baseball career

Spiers was taken by the Reds as a free agent after being undrafted in the 2020 MLB draft. On September 1, 2023, the Reds promoted Spiers to the big leagues.

Between 2021 and 2023, Spiers competed at every minor league level with the Reds. He had an 8-3 record, a 3.69 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 83.0 innings thrown across 28 appearances (nine starts) with the Reds' AA club (Chattanooga) in 2023. In his minor league career, he has tossed 316.1 innings over 80 appearances (52 starts), going 20-13 with one save, a 4.27 ERA and 341 strikeouts.

"Carson Spiers earns the first strikeout of his MLB career with a 95 MPH fastball," - @BallySportsCIN

Additionally, Spiers became the seventh player in 2023 and the 69th former Tiger overall to appear in a big league game. In 2023, he joined Weston Wilson as the second former Tiger to make his MLB debut.