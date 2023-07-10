Who is Colton Ledbetter? All you need to know about the newest Tampa Bay Ray

Colton Ledbetter, a baseball player for Mississippi State, is the newest Bulldog to hear his name called in the MLB draft. Ledbetter, who started centerfield for MSU past season, was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft.

Ledbetter was born on November 15, 2001, and played baseball for Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama.

The choice has a $1,509,800 draft slot value assuming Ledbetter signs a deal. He also has the option of going back to Starkville for his senior season, though it seems doubtful considering the stats he put up in his first Southeastern Conference season.

Ledbetter transferred from Samford to MSU and studied for just one year under coach Chris Lemonis. He was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round with the 55th overall choice last summer and became the 11th second-round selection in MSU baseball history and the second in as many drafts.

Colton Ledbetter's baseball career

Ledbetter hit .388 across 34 games as a junior in 2019 while adding seven home runs, 33 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases. This earned him a spot on the All-State team. He entered Samford University to play collegiate baseball after being undrafted in the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

Ledbetter participated in 31 games as a freshman at Samford in 2021, while hitting .271 with eight doubles and five RBIs. He participated in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League that summer with the Lima Locos, where he batted .415 with 33 RBIs and eight home runs.

Over the summer, Colton participated in baseball with the Newport Gulls of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. He moved to Mississippi State University after the season.

Colton Ledbetter participated in 53 games for Mississippi State in 2023, hitting .320 with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases while appearing in 53 games.

