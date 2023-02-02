Who is Dexter Fowler's wife? Meet Darya Aliya Baghbani

Dexter Fowler is finally calling it quits after a 14-year career in the MLB. After languishing as a free agent for most of the offseason, the 36-year old center fielder decided it was time to call it on his career.

Fowler will enjoy retirement with his wife, Aliya. The pair are devout Christians and will retire in the Las Vegas area, where they have lived for a number of years with their two daughters.

"Dexter Fowler started Game 7 of the 2016 World Series with a homer," MLB Vault tweeted.

Aliya Baghbani was born in Iran in 1987, emigrating to the USA with her family soon thereafter. Hailing from the northwest of the country, she is fluent in her native Persian as well as Azerbaijani.

Aliya's father owns a shopping complex in Utah, and she attended Colorado State University while her husband played nearby with the Colorado Rockies. She graduated in 2016 with a degree in business, management and marketing.

Aliya and Dexter Fowler wed in his native Atlanta in November 2012. They welcomed their first daughter into the world about 15 months later in February 2014.

Fowler finishes his career with 127 home runs, 527 RBIs, 1306 hits and 149 stolen bases. He was not re-signed to his final team, the Los Angeles Angels, after the 2021 season and has been a free agent ever since.

Fowler has been in decline as he has aged. Offensively, he had his best season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019, hitting 19 home runs and totaling 67 RBIs. He also won the World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, the team's first since 1908.

Marred by injury, Fowler only played seven games in 2021, which was his final season with the Angels. At 36 years old, he will be retiring after a 14-year career that spanned across five MLB teams.

Dexter Fowler and Aliya will be looking forward to retirement

As the two set upon their new lives together, the possibilities are endless. Although his playing days are over, Fowler has the potential to coach or manage, relying on his years of experience. The pair may also prefer to live out their days in peace away from the baseball limelight.

