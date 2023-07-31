Who is Edgar Navarro? White Sox pitching prospect makes MLB debut

Venezuelan pitcher Edgar Navarro was initially promoted to the major leagues on July 29, 2023 after being added to the 40-man roster. Navarro is a dark horse contender for a job in the White Sox bullpen thanks to his outstanding performance in the 2022 minor league season, which has drawn accolades.

Navarro, a Venezuelan free agent, joined the White Sox in 2018. Even though 2022 was his breakthrough season, his ascent to Triple-A took a different path than his successful seasons at Single-A and Double-A. Navarro's brief time with the Charlotte Knights saw him surrender four runs in three innings.

Navarro was elevated by the White Sox after just seven games with High-A Winston-Salem. He made 35 appearances, notched three saves, and had a 3.53 ERA while spending most of the year with Birmingham.

Edgar Navarro's debut with White Sox

Edgar Navarro, a reliever, has been added to the White Sox's major league roster. In order to provide the White Sox's pitching staff some depth after many players left before the trade deadline, Navarro will be promoted from the minors.

The 25-year-old righty will make his MLB debut whenever he enters a game after posting a 4.19 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 34.1 innings in Triple-A.