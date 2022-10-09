Who is former baseball manager Joe Maddon's wife?

Manager Joe Maddon is one of the best-known in the business. He has also been around longer than most other managers in the MLB. Maddon has never been one to disclose personal details. So who is Joe Maddon's wife?

Maddon has been married to Jaye Sousoures since 2008. According to the eCelebrity Mirror, Maddon first met Sousoures when he managed the Los Angeles Angels in the mid-1990s. The pair were both married to their former partners at the time.

Jaye Sousoures is a practicing attorney. She received her law degree from the University of Phoenix when she was 45. She is reportedly also the mother of a pair of children from her previous marriage.

Maddon began his career way back in 1996 as manager of the California Angels of the AL West. In 2006, he became the manager of the Tampa Bay Rays. Maddon managed the Rays for eight seasons, winning the AL Pennant in 2006.

Following his tenure in Tampa Bay, Maddon joined the Chicago Cubs. He was credited with taking the vibrant, young team that was bursting with potential and turning them into contenders.

In 2016, Maddon led the Chicago Cubs to the World Series and won. It was the first World Series win for the Cubs since 1908. Their win broke the longest championship drought in North American sports history.

Following his time with the Cubs, Maddon joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2020. At that point, the Angels had not seen postseason baseball since 2014, and Maddon was thought to be the man to change that.

What's next for Joe Maddon?

Unfortunately, Maddon could not change the Angels' fortune. Despite having Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, two of the best players in the world, there was nothing doing for the Halos.

Maddon was fired in June 2022 as the Angels went on a 13-game losing skid, the worst in franchise history. Originally thought to be a primary challenger to the Houston Astros in the AL West, the Angels finished 2022 33 games behind Houston.

Despite the forgettable performance with the Angels, Maddon is a good manager. It will likely not be long before he is picked up by a new MLB team.

