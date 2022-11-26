Who is the heaviest player in MLB history? | MLB Players 

MLB has had some big boys in its history. According to a study by Baseball America, the average player in the league weighs roughly 211 lbs, which has risen up from 207, 4 years prior.

Weight is a double edged sword in baseball. On the one hand, it can give hitters extra power, particularly when transferring their weight on swings, on the other, it can also limit nimbleness and ability to make athletic plays in both the infield and outfield.

For this reason, the heaviest players in the MLB tend to be either pitchers or first basemen. These positions prioritize stability and do not require a lot of movement around the field, particularly with respect to fielding.

Some of the biggest players of recent years include Prince Fielder and Bartolo Colon. Fielder played 11 years at first base for the Brewers, Tigers and Texas Rangers. At 275 lbs, he was a slugger who could be relied on for around 30 home runs per season.

Another big boy that fans are all aware of is New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia. He won the Cy Young in 2007 and was an iconic member of the Yankees throughout the 2010s. At around 300 lbs and 6'6, Sabathia could get his weight behind the ball to deliver some truly blistering pitches.

Another portly pitcher was New York Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon, who stood only 5'11 but weighed 285 lbs and was known as "Big Sexy," an ode to his extremely compact physique.

But the largest player to ever play in the MLB is regarded to be first baseman and designated hitter Walter Young. Young only appeared in 14 games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2005. His weight proved to be his ultimate demise as he tragically passed away from a heart attack at the young age of 35 that same year.

Big men in the MLB are not as common as they used to be

The lifestyle of an MLB player has changed significantly. Previously, partying and eating porkishly were not looked down upon as much as they are today. Fitness has also taken extreme priority as the league gets more and more competitive. We may never see players like Walter Young ever again.

