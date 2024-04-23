Who is Hunter Wendelstedt? All we know about veteran MLB umpire who controversially ejected Aaron Boone vs. Athletics

On April 23, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt ejected Aaron Boone from a game in the top of the first inning with the second batter at the plate. It was one of the earliest ejections anyone has ever had and it drew the umpire into full focus since the decision to throw Boone out was a controversial one. Cameras picked up fans shouting at the umpire, and he tossed the manager for it instead.

Hunter Wendelstedt made his umpiring debut with the MLB in 1998 and has worked with the league since then. His father was also an umpire, and he is the third of his own name, with his full name being Harry Hunter Wendelstedt III.

The umpire has been in one All-Star Game, two Wild Card Games or Series, four Division Series, four League Championship Series, and one World Series. He also worked in the 2009 World Baseball Classic.

His career as an umpire officially began right when his father's was about to end. The Wendelstedts are so far the only father-son duo to have been umpires for an MLB game together.

Exploring major incidents of Hunter Wendelstedt's career

Thus far, there have been two controversial incidents in Hunter Wendelstedt's career. He was the umpire when Bartolo Colon hit his iconic home run, but he had nothing to do with that.

The most recent is the incident in which New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected on April 22, 2024, during the game against Oakland Athletics. Wendelstedt ruled, after checking, that a check swing was actually a HBP. This prevented a strikeout and caused a runner on base.

Aaron Boone argued with Wendelstedt

Aaron Boone argued until Wendelstedt said he had done the right thing and warned him that any more talking would be an ejection. Boone flashed a thumbs-up and stopped talking entirely. When a fan behind Boone yelled, Wendelstedt ejected him.

The other incident doesn't particularly have a date, as it's a long-standing feud between the umpire and former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire. The two have traded barbs in the media and Wendelstedt has ejected Gardenhire on four ocassions.

