Who Is Tyler Stephenson’s Wife, Carlyn Stephenson

Tyler Stephenson is a catcher for MLB's Cincinnati Reds. His 2022 season was derailed by a slew of injuries, but he has been producing again after being moved down in the Reds lineup.

Stephenson's wife, Carlyn Stephenson, has been there for him through thick and thin. Get to know more about her here.

Who is Tyler Stephenson’s wife?

Tyler Stephenson is married to his longtime girlfriend, Carlyn Stephenson (nee Odom). Carlyn was born on April 15, 1996, to Dr. Albert E. Odom Jr. and Carole Odom. She hails from Columbia and was raised alongside her sister, Lindsay.

What does Tyler Stephenson’s wife do?

Carlyn Eleanor Odom graduated magna cum laude from Clemson University with a bachelor’s in psychology in 2018. After that, she enrolled at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia and graduated summa cum laude from PA school in 2021.

While talking about his girlfriend’s hard work, Tyler shared an appreciation post on Instagram that said:

“I’ve never seen someone work as hard as she has over the last 2.5 years and it makes me so happy to watch her dreams come true. @carlyn_odom you are going to make the best PA and I couldn’t be more proud of you! It’s an honor to be yours, boo.”

According to her LinkedIn, Stephenson’s wife works as a physician assistant at PRISMA Health OB/GYN- Parkridge in Columbia, South Carolina.

Tyler Stephenson and Carlyn Stephenson’s relationship

Carlyn Stephenson provides Tyler Stephenson with support.

The lovebirds have been in a relationship since 2016. At that time, Tyler played for Dayton Dragons in the Low-A Midwest League. He suffered a concussion in 2016, limiting his playing time. He has since become one of the top-catching prospects in baseball.

Tyler popped the question to the love of his life on Oct. 9, 2020, and married on Dec. 4, 2021. While Carlyn Stephenson keeps her Instagram private, the MLB player frequently shares about his romantic life on social media.

In 2022, he shared pictures of their holidays from Kahului, Maui, Hawaii; Berlin, Germany; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

