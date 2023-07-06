Who is Isaiah Campbell? Seattle Mariners pitching prospect to make MLB debut

The Seattle Mariners have promoted pitching prospect Isaiah Campbell to the MLB and is set to make his big league debut on Thursday. The 25-year-old pitcher is ranked as the number 16 prospect for the Seattle Mariners and will look to carry his minor league success into his first MLB start.

While the Houston Astros are no easy task for any pitcher in the MLB, Isaiah Campbell will have no choice but to step into the fire. The 6-foot-4 starter has been excellent this season with Double-A Arkansas, posting a 6-0 record with a 2.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24.0 innings.

Seattle Mariners ON Tap @MarinersONtap Isaiah Campbell has been called up and is to make his ML debut in Houston.



Campbell is 6-0 with a 2.63 ERA at AA-Arkansas this season.



Another Mariners pitcher to look forward to. Isaiah Campbell has been called up and is to make his ML debut in Houston. Campbell is 6-0 with a 2.63 ERA at AA-Arkansas this season.Another Mariners pitcher to look forward to. https://t.co/6Qm7J2Eitz

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Isaiah Campbell has been called up and is to make his ML debut in Houston. Campbell is 6-0 with a 2.63 ERA at AA-Arkansas this season. Another Mariners pitcher to look forward to." - @MarinersONtap

After being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 24 round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Campbell opted not to sign with the club, instead returning to the University of Arkansas. This extra year of college baseball helped the righty increase his draft stock as the Mariners selected him in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Since his draft selection, Campbell has worked his way through the minor league ranks, before earning his shot with the Seattle Mariners. Throughout his three seasons in the minors as both a starter and relief pitcher, he has posted a 10-5 record with a 2.01 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 89.1 innings.

Depressed Mariners Fan @IISwitchII Isaiah Campbell since moving to the bullpen



52.0 IP, 2.08 ERA, 2.54 FIP, 0.94 WHIP

12.29 K/9, 1.73 BB/9, 30% K-BB%, .202 BAA Isaiah Campbell since moving to the bullpen52.0 IP, 2.08 ERA, 2.54 FIP, 0.94 WHIP12.29 K/9, 1.73 BB/9, 30% K-BB%, .202 BAA https://t.co/hY1s8WXBRE

"Isaiah Campbell since moving to the bullpen, 52.0 IP, 2.08 ERA, 2.54 FIP, 0.94 WHIP, 12.29 K/9, 1.73 BB/9, 30% K-BB%, .202 BAA" - @IISwitchII

Isaiah Campbell is set to become only the second player born in Portugal to reach the MLB

Isaiah was born on August 15, 1997, in Angra do Heroismo, Portugal. His start against the Houston Astros will see him become only the second Portuguese player to play in an MLB game, and the first in 148 years.

The only other Portugal-born player to participate in an MLB game was catcher Frank Thompson, who made his big league debut on April 26, 1875, for the Washington Nationals. Thompson played a total of 12 games in the MLB, posting a .130 batting average with four home runs and no home runs.

Shawn Spradling @Shawn_Spradling



Isaiah was born in Angra do Heroismo, Portugal.



He will become only the second player in MLB history, and first in 148 years, to be born in Portugal. Isaiah Campbell has received his MLB call-up, and will get the start on the mound this evening against the Astros.Isaiah was born in Angra do Heroismo, Portugal.He will become only the second player in MLB history, and first in 148 years, to be born in Portugal. Isaiah Campbell has received his MLB call-up, and will get the start on the mound this evening against the Astros.Isaiah was born in Angra do Heroismo, Portugal.He will become only the second player in MLB history, and first in 148 years, to be born in Portugal. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/sVxmvWkbDD

"Isaiah Campbell has received his MLB call-up, and will get the start on the mound this evening against the Astros. Isaiah was born in Angra do Heroismo, Portugal. He will become only the second player in MLB history, and first in 148 years, to be born in Portugal." - @Shawn_Spradling

Poll : 0 votes