Who is Jeff Scholzen? Former Brewers scout suing MLB for age discrimination

Jeff Scholzen is one of the many former MLB scouts alleging age discrimination by the league and its 30 teams. The 55-year-old currently serves as the scouting director at PBR Utah.

Scholzen was previously a Four Corners Area Scout for two decades with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels, from 2000 to 2020. However, fans have now been curious to learn more about his personal life.

Scholzen married Heidi Dalton on April 15, 1995. The couple had four children together: McKyla, McKenzie, Miranda and Grant.

Judging by Scholzen's Instagram, the family of six enjoyed spending time together. However, tragedy struck when Heidi passed away on December 10, 2014.

Following the hardship of losing his wife, Scholzen was able to find love again with his current partner Cami. However, there are no reports of the two being married.

It appears that Scholzen's kids have also taken kindly to Cami as they often travel together during his scouting trips.

In 2018, Scholzen became a grandfather when his eldest daughter McKyla gave birth to a son named Lennon.

Is Jeff Scholzen suing the MLB?

On Friday, reports claimed that Jeff Scholzen, along with former professional baseball scouts, is suing the MLB for age discrimination. The report also suggested that the discrimination includes two stories involving San Francisco Giants executives.

The lawsuit highlights a pattern of age discrimination against older scouts. It also provides anecdotes that two well-known members of the Giants, Vice President of pro scouting Zack Minasian and assistant general manager Jeremy Shelley, told a pair of the plaintiffs in the case.

The lawsuit further indicates that teams used the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of analytics as “an ongoing pretext for coordinated and systematic discrimination based on age." Along with San Franciso, the Oakland Athletics have also been mentioned in the suit.

Scholzen is reportedly one of the many scouts that felt the age discrimination by the league and its 30 teams.