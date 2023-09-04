Who is Julio Urias’ girlfriend Daisy Perez? A glimpse into Dodgers pitcher’s personal life

Julio Urias has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was reportedly arrested on Sunday for felony domestic violence but was released Monday morning on a $50,000 bond.

Since Urias has become the talk of the town among the baseball community, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life. Some have also drawn interest in the pitcher's relationship with his girlfriend Daisy Perez.

Unfortunately, there isn't a lot of information available on Daisy. She is not too active on social media either, despite having over 2,400 followers on Instagram.

Daisy has been spotted at the Dodger Stadium frequently where she comes to watch her partner Urias in action. However, it is believed that she prefers to keep her personal life private and away from the spotlight of the media.

Julio Urias' stats in the 2023 MLB season

Julio Urias has not been having his best season in 2023. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has racked up 117 strikeouts and 24 walks in 117.1 innings pitched with a 4.60 ERA.

Despite Urías' relatively poor outings this year, the Dodgers are leading the NL West. Dave Roberts' side presently holds an 84-52 record and coasting toward the divisional title. However, the team has ambitions of making a deep run in the playoffs to clinch the World Series title.

Urias last pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, Sept. 1. Now, it remains to be seen whether the pitcher will feature for the Los Angeles outfit again this season. The 27-year-old has landed himself in hot water and could face a suspension from the MLB for his actions.

Urias made his MLB debut for the Dodgers on May 27, 2016, against the New York Mets. The Mexican quickly became a regular starter for the LA-based franchise.

Urias helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020. He was the NL wins leader in 2021 and the NL ERA leader in 2022.