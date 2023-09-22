Who is Junior Caminero? Rays top prospect slated for MLB debut amid team's playoff push

Junior Caminero, a 20-year-old top prospect, has reportedly been called up by the Tampa Bay Rays. The multi-talented infielder, who spent the 2023 season divided between Class A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery, soared to the top of numerous industry lists.

In 117 games, he has a .324 average, 31 home runs, 94 RBIs, and a .975 OPS. Additionally, he took part in the All-Star Futures Game.

Caminero, a Dominican Republic native who the Cleveland Guardians signed in 2019, quickly established himself as yet another hidden talent after Curtis Mead's ascent to the top tier of a stacked Tampa Bay organization.

Prior to being transferred to the Rays in 2021, the 20-year-old signed with the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent. Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 157 lbs, he was supposed to be ready for the 2024 season.

Junior Caminero's playing style

According to MLB.com, Caminero is ranked as the team's top prospect and the sixth-best prospect in all of MLB. He has played in 117 games across the A and AA levels in 2023, batting .324 with 31 home runs and 94 RBIs.

The power of Caminero is highlighted by his 90th percentile exit velocity was 110 MPH, which led all minor league batting qualifiers. He exhibits a continuously developing hitting eye in addition to having good bat speed.

On a home hit like this 472-footer that cleared the scoreboard in left-center field, his bat speed is crucial.

Caminero is a unique talent who may one day dabble with a batting average of .300 or more while contending for the home run crown. He possesses strength and is becoming better at hitting. However, he's still getting used to playing third base defensively as he frequently makes several blunders at once.

In a game in late August, he kicked two balls and tossed away another, and in a game in early September, he committed two additional fouls.