Who is Justin Biser? Youth baseball league president arrested for child sex crimes

On Wednesday, reports revealed that Waynesboro Youth Baseball president Justin Biser had been arrested for child sex crimes. He is now awaiting trial for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple teens.

As per reports from the Pennslyvania State Attorney General's Office, Biser has been charged with nine crimes. It is claimed that seven of these are felonies relating to the alleged sexual assault of two teenage girls.

Biser's bail has been set at $500,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 15. Attorney General Michell Henry said:

“The defendant is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls who knew and trusted him. Biser’s relationships in the community allowed him to gain access to his victims and take advantage of them. My office will always investigate and prosecute any individual who preys upon children in Pennsylvania.”

Many in the locality of Franklin County knew Biser as he was a prominent baseball coach and the president of a youth sports organization.

More on Justin Biser's sex crimes

As per reports, an anonymous tip came to the Washington Township Police Department earlier this year claiming that Biser was inviting teenage girls to his home in Franklin County and offering them alcohol.

The first incident reportedly took place with a 14-year-old girl in 2022. She revealed that she went over to Biser's home, as she knew the coach, after an argument with her ex-boyfriend, who lived nearby.

Biser then convinced the young girl to stay over after offering her alcohol. He even suggested that she sleep in his bed but the girl opted to sleep on his couch instead.

Biser then began to question the juvenile about her sex life before inappropriately touching her. During the assault, the victim had said no.

The second case reportedly took place in May 2023. An investigation revealed that Justin Biser sexually assaulted a 17-year-old at his residence.

As per reports, Biser urged the girl to stay at his place. However, she woke up at 4 AM to find him on top of her while trying to fend him off.