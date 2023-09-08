Who is Kazuma Okamoto? Everything you need to know about NPB’s home run leader being evaluated by MLB teams

Kazuma Okamoto, the Japanese professional baseball infielder for the Yomiuri Giants in Nippon Professional Baseball, has been making waves in the baseball world. As of September 2023, he finds himself under the watchful eye of MLB teams.

Born on June 30, 1996, Okamoto has had a standout career in NPB. He’s a two-time All-Star and was named the Central League Climax Series MVP in 2019. In 2020, he led the Central League in home runs and RBIs, showcasing his formidable hitting skills.

Okamoto’s impressive track record doesn’t stop at the domestic level. He’s also represented Japan on the international stage, participating in events like the 2018 MLB Japan All-Star Series, and the 2023 World Baseball Classic where he was crowned champions alongside Team Japan. His ability to perform under pressure has not gone unnoticed.

When can we expect to see Kazuma Okamoto in the MLB?

Kazuma Okamoto’s potential transition to MLB isn’t as straighforward as it might seem. His path to international free agency requires him to accumulate nine years of NPB service time, and he’s on track to chieve this milestone in the 2026-27 offseason. Until then, it is uncertain if he’ll be made available to MLB teams via the posting system, a mechanism that allows NPB players to join MLB clubs.

Okamoto’s allure in the MLB market is undeniable. His current season statistics, boasting a .301 batting average, a .393 on-base percentage, and a .627 slugging percentage, highlight his exceptional hitting prowess. Leading the league in home runs and slugging, he’s proven to be a reliable source of power.

Kazuma Okamoto’s path to international free agency requires him to accumulate 9 years of NPB Baseball which would be achieved in the 2026-27 season.

With a track record of consistently hitting 30 or more home runs in multiple seasons, Okamoto brings an attractive blend of power and consistency. If he does become available for MLB teams, he could be a sought-after addition to a class that lacks offensive firepower. Kazuma Okamoto’s baseball journey is undoubtedly one to watch, and MLB fans will be eager to see if he takes his talents to the international stage in the future.