Who is Kevin Made? All you need to know about Washington Nationals' latest trade acquisition

On Monday, Kevin Made was acquired by the Nationals from the Cubs. Made, a 20-year-old shortstop, has the defensive skills to potentially become a major league player but hasn't showed much promise as a hitter yet.

Kevin Made's first Home Run of the year is a GRAND SLAM!

Made signed with a Dominican company for $1.5 million in 2019, but the epidemic postponed his debut until 2021. Made was born in Bani, the Dominican Republic, on September 10, 2002.

Jeimer Candelario,the switch-hitting third baseman was acquired by the Cubs from the Nationals in exchange for prospects DJ Herz and Kevin Made. After a successful four months in Washington, Candelario was one of the greatest rental hitters on the market.

When the Nats signed him to a one-year, $5MM free agency contract last winter, it was precisely what they had hoped for. Candelario, who the Cubs first signed as an amateur more than ten years ago, made his major league debut with the White Sox.

Made, struck in his third professional season, he hit. 240 with 17 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 25 RBI, 30 walks, three stolen bases, and 39 runs scored in 70 games with High-A South Bend.

The right-handed blow Made is ranked No. 14 in Chicago's system by MLBPipeline.com and No. 6 by The Athletic. He was listed as the Cubs farmhand with the "Best Infield Arm" prior to the season by Baseball America. Made was ranked as the No. 11 player in the 2019 international signing class by MLBPipeline.com.

Made has struck.244 in 222 games throughout three professional seasons (2021-23) with 50 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs, 89 RBI, 82 walks, eight stolen bases, and 113 runs scored.