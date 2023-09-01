Who is Kyren Paris? Everything about Angels prospect set for MLB debut

Kyren Paris, a 21-year-old middle infielder who performed well at Double-A, has been called up by the Angels. Paris will occupy one of the Halos' available roster positions.

Expand Tweet

"Angels are calling up Kyren Paris from AA Rocket City." - @TaylorBlakeWard

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paris was born in Oakley, California, in 2001, and graduated from the local Freedom High School. As one of the youngest players in the class, the Angels selected Paris with the 55th overall choice in the 2019 MLB draft and signed him for $1.4 million to forgo a commitment to California.

Expand Tweet

"Moments like this are priceless." - @kyren_paris

Expand Tweet

"With the 55th pick of the 2019 #MLBDraft, the @Angels select @Freedom_Athltcs SS Kyren Paris: https://atmlb.com/2XeTRmb" - @MLBDraft

Kyren Paris' baseball career

Paris, regarded as the Angels' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America, was selected in the second round out of a Bay Area high school in 2019. Since then, he has been one of the organization's top prospects, even though the cancellation of his minor league 2020 season, along with leg and hamate fractures, prevented him from playing consistently until 2022.

"Focused 📈" - @kyren.paris

Paris has spent the whole 2023 season at Double-A Rocket City despite not being on the 40-man roster. He is the most recent of the aggressive big league promotions the Angels made. Yet, he has managed to keep up a 122 wRC+ over the course of 514 plate appearances.

The right-handed infielder played 89 games at High-A last year, batting .229/.345/.387. Late in the year, the Angels promoted him to Double-A. Paris played the whole 2023 season at Rocket City, where he amassed a batting line of 255/.393/.417 in 514 at-bats.

Expand Tweet

"Come through, @kyren_paris ! Five runs early on for the Lunaticos!" - @trashpandas

Paris has only been caught five times all year while stealing 44 bases. He has hit 14 home runs, 23 doubles and a triple despite being 6 feet tall, which is not very large.