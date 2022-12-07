Who was the last pitcher to record 25 wins in a season?

While most people would guess that the last pitcher to record 25 wins was Justin Verlander, Roy Halladay, or Pedro Martinez, the title belongs to the late Bob Welch. Welch was the last pitcher to win over 25 games, by winning a total of 27 in 1990 with the Oakland Athletics.

Welch finished the 1990 season with a record of 27-6, the last time anyone recorded at least 25 wins. Over 238.0 innings, Welch recorded 127 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.95 en route to his first and only Cy Young award. His incredible season helped him finish ninth in the American League MVP voting as well.

Welch never reached more than 17 wins in any other season of his career, with him following his 27-6 record in 1990 with a 12-13 record in 1991. However, his 137 wins during the 1980s ranked third among major league pitchers during that decade, behind only Jack Morris and Dave Stieb.

Upon his retirement as a player following the 1994 season, Welch racked up an impressive number of accolades. He won the 1990 Cy Young award, as well as winning the World Series twice as a player (1981, 1989), then again as a coach in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. To this day, he remains the last pitcher to record at least 25 wins.

Unfortunately, Bob Welch passed away at the age of 57 on June 9, 2014, following an accidental fall in the bathroom of his Seal Beach, California, home. Welch suffered a cervical spine fracture "with epidural hemorrhage due to hyperextension of neck" suffered in the fall.

Which pitcher came the closest to 25 wins since Bob Welch in 1990?

While no pitcher has yet eclipsed Bob Welch's win total, both Randy Johnson (2002), and John Smoltz (1996) recorded 24 wins in a season since 1990. It remains to be seen when, or if, another pitcher will record 25 wins in a single season again. Last season, Kyle Wright led the league with 21, so it may not be an impossible milestone.

