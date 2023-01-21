Who was the last player to hit 40 home runs and sweep 40 bases in a season?

Hitting 40 home runs and stealing 40 bases in a single season is no easy feat. Players who have been able to do this can include themselves in elite company in what is colloquially known as the "40-40 club."

Any player who successfully swipes 40 bases while hitting 40 home runs is a true all-around player. It is often the case that players either have lightning speed or incredible power. It is exceedingly rare to have both.

Some players throughout MLB history, even recently enough, have been able to do it. Today, we are taking a look at the small group of players who make up the "40-40 club."

The first ever player to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases was Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco, who did so in 1988. Canseco played on the A's from 1985 to 1991. The year he became the inaugural member of the 40-40 club, he also won the AL MVP after hitting an AL-best number of home runs, RBIs and SLG.

OldTimeHardball @OleTimeHardball Oakland Athletics ROY winners



Jose Canseco ('86), Mark McGwire ('87), and Walt Weiss ('88) Oakland Athletics ROY winnersJose Canseco ('86), Mark McGwire ('87), and Walt Weiss ('88) https://t.co/YOGfQwEfiQ

"Oakland Athletics ROY Winners: Jose Canseco ('86), Mark McGwire ('87), and Walt Weiss ('88)" - Old Time Hardball

The next player to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases was Barry Bonds, who did so during the 1996 season with the San Francisco Giants. The three-time MVP's numbers would later be called into question as he was revelead to be using PEDs for much of his time with the Giants.

Alex Rodriguez hit 42 home runs and stole 46 bases as a member of the Seattle Mariners two seasons later in 1998, winning his first Silver Slugger Award in the process. Like Bonds, Rodriguez' legacy would lie in ruins after a PED scandal reared an ugly head.

MLB Vault @MLBVault OTD in 2006, Alfonso Soriano became just the 4th player to join the 40-40 club. OTD in 2006, Alfonso Soriano became just the 4th player to join the 40-40 club. https://t.co/ABYNmhvSSK

"OTD in 2006, Alfonso Soriano became just the 4th player to join the 40-40 club." - MLB Vault

The most recent MLB player to hit 40 home runs or more while simultaneously stealing 40 or more bases was Alfonso Soriano. Soriano did it in 2006 for the New York Yankees, hitting 46 home runs and stealing 41 bases. This makes Soriano the latest member to be inducted into the 40-40 club.

Hitting 40 home runs is hard enough on it's own

Players who end up hitting 40 or more home runs in a season are often discouraged from stealing bases on account of injury. The fact that only four players can call themselves members of the 40-40 club is telling enough, more still that at least two of them were found to be using performance-enhancing drugs. Who knows when a player will hit 40-40 again, it likely won't be soon.

