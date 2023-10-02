Who is Lindsey Hill? All we know about woman who accused Trevor Bauer of sexual assault

Trevor Bauer had serious sexual assault allegations against him, some of which were levied by Lindsey Hill. She was one of his primary accusers, an ex-girlfriend who alleged some disturbing behavior from the pitcher.

In a new report, it's being said that Lindsey Hill and Trevor Bauer settled the outstanding allegations. They will not need to go to court to hash things out, which seems to have put an end to the never-ending saga that began in 2021.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's common for people to assume that one party might have paid off another to settle out of court, but that's not what happened, according to TMZ. Bauer's attorneys said:

"Mr. Bauer did not make – and never has made – any payments to Ms. Hill, including to resolve their litigation. With this matter now at rest, Mr. Bauer can focus completely on baseball."

He's relieved to finally be moving on from the saga and putting the focus back on baseball. Hill, who also had a connection to San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., is looking to help others in the future.

Lindsey Hill and Trevor Bauer no longer battling it out in court

Per TMZ, the embattled former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher will not be fighting with Lindsey Hill any longer. They have both withdrawn their claims against one another, with Bauer's lawyers saying:

"Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill have settled all outstanding litigation. Both of their respective claims have been withdrawn with prejudice, effective today."

The allegations from Hill first came up in 2021. In 2022, Bauer countersued for defamation.

He claimed that she made it all up and that she was using a calculated plot to ruin the pitcher's career. He has not pitched in Major League Baseball since.

Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill are no longer fighting it out

She hit back with claims that he was abusive towards her on two separate occasions in April and May 2021. Now, it appears that the two sides are finally going to go their separate ways despite being intrinsically linked to one another.