Who is Mariano Rivera's wife, Clara Rivera?

Few players in MLB history were as dominant and synonymous with their position as Mariano Rivera. As the all-time MLB saves leader, Rivera was a pivotal player for the New York Yankees during five World Series titles (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009).

Rivera still holds three MLB records, nearly 10 years after retiring from professional baseball. He is the all-time saves leader and has the record for the most games finished, as well as the record for the best ERA+.

Rivera and his wife, Clara, have known each other since elementary school and began dating in high school before getting married on November 9, 1991. Clara serves as Pastor of Refuge of Hope in New Rochelle, New York, a church that the Rivera family purchased and restored in 2014.

#PalmSunday A rainbow over my old church, now owned by Mariano Rivera (yes, THAT Mariano) with his wife Clara as the pastor. So grateful they renovated it and brought it back to life after being abandoned for so many years. Refuge of Hope Church. A rainbow over my old church, now owned by Mariano Rivera (yes, THAT Mariano) with his wife Clara as the pastor. So grateful they renovated it and brought it back to life after being abandoned for so many years. Refuge of Hope Church.#PalmSunday https://t.co/T5uAwVi6sO

The Rivera's have been active members of the philanthropic community in countries around the world. One such activity is a scholarship in their name that they have awarded to students at the local College of New Rochelle.

"Thank you @MarianoRivera for honoring our graduate Gianella Solorzano with the Mariano and Clara Rivera Scholarship." - City School District of New Rochelle.

The couple has three sons: Mariano III, Jafet, and Jaziel. Mariano III was selected by the Washington Nationals in the fourth round with the 134th overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Mariano Rivera's all-time saves record

On September 19, 2011, Rivera pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Yankees to overtake Trevor Hoffman's all-time saves record by recording the 602nd of his career. He would go on to record 50 more saves before retiring, finishing with 652 across his 19-year MLB career.

YankeesMuse @YankeesMuse On this day in 2011, Mariano Rivera threw a perfect 9th inning to record the 602nd save of his career, passing Trevor Hoffman for the all-time lead in saves.



