Who is Matt Chapman's wife, Taylor Coopman? A glimpse into the personal life of Toronto Blue Jays star

Matt Chapman is enjoying a stellar season with the Toronto Blue Jays. The three-time Golden Glove winner has already racked up 40 hits and five home runs in 114 at-bats.

Amid his stellar run, fans have been curious to learn about Chapman's personal life, especially his wife, Taylor Coopman.

According to reports, Taylor earned a Bachelor Of Science Degree in Psychology from Arizona University. After graduation, she worked in a marketing position at Nutrashop.

Moreover, Taylor takes extremely good care of her physique. Many describe her as a fitness freak and she also voluntarily holds classes for helping people get into shape.

Taylor and Matt have been dating since 2014. After several years of dating, the MLB star proposed to Taylor during her birthday dinner at a beach.

They married in December 2021 at a location near the beach. The wedding was a low-key affair and only a handful of the couple's friends and family were invited.

What is Matt Chapman's net worth in 2023?

According to reports, Matt Chapman is worth an estimated $7 million as of 2023. The baseman has made a small fortune throughout his career in the MLB.

Champman was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his debut in the big league in 2017 and won three Golden Glove awards during his time with the team.

The slugger also earned All-Star honors in 2019 and won two Platinum Glove awards before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022.

