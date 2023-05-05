Who is Matt Mervis? All you need to know about Chicago Cubs prospect

Amid their offensive slump this season, the Chicago Cubs are planning to promote Matt Mervis from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Friday's game against the Miami Marlins.

The left-handed slugger is a highly-rated first base prospect and fans are now eager to learn more about Mervis, ahead of what could be his MLB debut.

1B prospect Matt Mervis is indeed being promoted to Cubs, a source tells @Feinsand. Mervis is No. 6 on @MLBPipeline's Cubs list.

'22: .984 OPS, 36 HR, 40 2B, 119 RBI, BB/K rates improved at each level from A+ to AAA.

'23: .962 OPS, 6 HR, 19 K/18 BB in 24 games with @IowaCubs.

Matt was born to Jeffrey Mervis and Ellen Van Bergen on April 16, 1998. He attended Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Matt has an elder brother named Dylan and a younger sister named Samantha and the family is of Jewish heritage.

While growing up, Matt had an affinity for baseball and represented his school for several years. He then played college baseball at Duke University for four seasons and racked up 72 hits and nine home runs in 256 at-bats across 120 games.

The Chicago Cubs signed Mervis as a free agent after the five-round 2020 MLB Draft. He made his professional debut with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans of the Low-A East in 2021.

After nearly two and one-third seasons playing in the minor leagues, Matt is set to make his MLB debut with the Cubs.

Matt Mervis' stats in the Minor Leagues

Who is Chicago Cubs prospect Matt Mervis?

Matt Mervis hit an impressive 36 home runs across three levels and led the Minors in extra-base hits, total bases and RBIs in 2022.

His impressive form continued in 2023 with Triple-A Iowa, hitting .286/.402/.560 with six home runs and 27 RBIs in 24 games.

Mervis' biggest strengths are his bat speed and power. His 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame is obviously a bonus, but he's more than just a masher.

The slugger's relatively compact left-handed swing enables him to make consistent hard contact and he did a much better job of handling same-side pitchers. The Chicago Cubs will be hoping that Mervis continues with his exceptional form when they promote him to the big league.

