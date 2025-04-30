Who is Mets superfan Seymour Weiner? All you need to know about the recently deceased WWII vet

Among all baseball fan stories, the story of Seymour Weiner getting to cheer for the New York Mets stands out. Unfortunately, the former World War II veteran died on Thursday, leaving a big footprint of unwavering love for baseball.

Weiner died at the age of 98 and the Mets mourned the news with a post which read:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Seymour Weiner,” the Mets posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Everything to know about Seymour Weiner

Seymour Weiner was born in 1926 and served for the country in the Cold War, World War II from 1939 to 1945 in the Air Force and the Army Air Forces/Corps.

He served in the Military Air Transport Service and the 3rd Air Force, with Lieutenant Colonel as the highest rank he reached.

According to government records, his location of service spanned across Greensboro, North Carolina; Blytheville, Arkansas; Tennessee; Montgomery, Alabama; San Marcos, Texas; Victorville, California; Fort Myers, Florida; Gulfport, Mississippi; Lincoln, Nebraska; Fort Dix, New Jersey; Camp Blanding, Florida; Mitchell Field, New York; Moultrie, Georgia; Kelly AFB, Texas; Dover AFB, Delaware.

He returned to New York in 1947. He initially rooted for the Brooklyn Dodgers and was present at Ebbets Field when Jackie Robinson recorded his first hit. Eventually, his allegiance shifted to the Mets.

Weiner rose to prominence on Opening Day in 2024 when the Mets honored him as their "Veteran of the Game." It didn't take long for him to become the face of the Mets community.

He has also featured in promotions, such as the $1 hot dog night at Citi Field. He became the face of the Mets' "Dollar Dog Night" promotion, with the team posting on social media:

"Seymour Weiner wants YOU to come to Dollar Dog Night," featuring an image of Weiner holding a hot dog.

In an interview, he described the internet fame as "probably one of the highlights" of his life.

The news of Weiner's death came during Tuesday's 8-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He'll likely get honored ahead of the next Mets game in Citi Field.

