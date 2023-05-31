Who is Michael Conforto's wife, Cabernet Burns? A glimpse into the personal life of Giants outfielder

Michael Conforto is an American outfielder who plays for San Francisco Giants and on December 12, 2021, he announced his engagement to Cabernet Burns.

Before exchanging wedding rings on February 11, 2021, they had been dating for over seven years.

"Huge congrats to Michael Conforto and his fiancée, Cabernet, on getting engaged!" - SNYtv

Cabernet Burns was born in West Linn, Oregon, on January 21, 1993, and is one of Lynley Bouchard's three children.

She attended the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona after graduating from West Linn High School and graduated in 2015 with a BS in Business Administration and Marketing. She worked at the university as a project manager for corporate communications as well as a teaching assistant.

She participated in Prom Series in 2020 alongside Sarah Wacha and a group of incredible women. She is the Vice President of Prom Series, which is an organization with the purpose of giving foster children the prom experience of a lifetime.

"Michael Conforto got married today. Zack Wheeler and his wife Dominque were in attendance" - ragazzoreport

Michael Conforto's family & SF Giants contract

Michael Conforto was born on March 1, 1993, to Tracie Ruiz and Mike Conforto in Seattle, Washington, in the United States.

His mother won three gold medals at the Pan American Games held in Caracas and Indianapolis, in addition to two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic silver medal.

Conforto was taken by the Mets with the 10th overall choice in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft after playing baseball for the Oregon State Beavers in college.

He hasn't played baseball in over 18 months and expressed interest in a number of organizations before signing a two-year, $36 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in January. The deal includes an opt-out option after the first season.

