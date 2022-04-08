Who is Mike Trout's married to? Everything you need to know about Los Angeles Angels center fielder's wife

Mike Trout's wife, Jessica Tara Trout, was born on October 5, 1989, in Millville, New Jersey. She attended Milleville Senior High School. Jessica graduated from Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania with a degree in Elementary and Special Education.

Jessica is presently employed in New Jersey as an elementary school teacher. She specializes in educating kids with special needs.

In addition to teaching, Jessica Trout is a regular contributor to the Angels Wives organization. She took part in an event called Fill the Boot, which raises money for the Los Angeles Fire Department. She also volunteered with the Golden Ball charity, which raised funds for the Southern California Special Olympics.

Currently, Jessica has 58.1 K followers on Instagram and 11.7 K followers on Twitter.

Jessica Trout's life with husband Mike Trout:

Jessica and Mike met at Milleville Senior High School. Jessica was also one of Mike's closest pals. After becoming close friends in high school, Jessica became Mike's high school sweetheart, and their friendship blossomed into romance.

Finally, on June 29, 2016, Mike proposed to Jessica uniquely by having an airplane swoop across the skies and pop the question.

"After a few unforgettable days at home & in Boston with our families, I'm so excited to finally be able to officially call this amazing man my fiancé! #62816 ✈️☀️☁️💍." -Jessica Trout

On December 9, 2017, the pair married at a pastoral estate near Allentown, New Jersey, a year after becoming engaged. Mike Trout, a member of the Los Angeles Angels, released a stunning snapshot of himself and his lovely bride. With Mr. and Mrs. Mike Trout enjoying an embrace in front of a snowy house beneath a magnificent night sky, the setting looked almost like something out of a Hollywood set.

Mike Trout @MikeTrout From this day forward, you shall not walk alone. My heart will be your shelter, and my arms will be your home . I love you, my WIFE! From this day forward, you shall not walk alone. My heart will be your shelter, and my arms will be your home . I love you, my WIFE! https://t.co/bIwbtgZb32

"From this day forward, you shall not walk alone. My heart will be your shelter, and my arms will be your home . I love you, my WIFE!" - Mike Trout

Shortly after their wedding ceremony, Jessica and Mike embarked on an action-packed honeymoon that included sightseeing, swimming with sharks and stingrays, and flying over an active volcano in Hawaii and Bora Bora.

"Views 🙌🏻."- Mike Trout posted on his IG account.

Jessica Trout and Mike Trout announced the birth of their first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, on social media on August 2, 2020.

"HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! 🤍 To my husband, the thought of watching you become a Dad to our little man makes my heart so happy — I can’t wait to watch you grow in your new role, there’s no one I’d rather embark on this new journey as “parents” with than you! •• To my Dad, words could never describe how grateful I am for your constant love, support, spiritual guidance & sense of humor! I’m so excited to give you your first grandchild & watch you be ‘Papa’ to our sweet boy! •• To my father-in-law, thank you for treating me like your own daughter & for raising a son I’m so proud to call my husband. I love you all with my whole heart!" - Jessica Trout

"Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍 Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout. 🖤 July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in." - Jessica Trout

After the birth of their son, Trout family looks complete and wholesome.

"Merry Christmas, from our little family to yours!"- Jessica Trout

Both Mike Trout and Jessica Trout openly show their love for each other on Instagram, and keep an active social media presence.

