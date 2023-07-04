Who is on the MLB logo? Exploring origin model and history 

The official MLB logo was created by American graphic designer Jerry Nicholas Dior in 1968. At the time, the league authorized a marketing company that Dior worked at to design a logo for the 100th anniversary of professional baseball, which was celebrated in 1969.

The simplicity of the MLB logo is something that makes it unique and exceptional. It's the silhouette of a batter holding the bat while hitting a baseball against a blue and red background.

However, fans have been curious to know which batter Dior used as part of his design. Meanwhile, others have also wanted to understand whether the batter on the logo is left-handed or right-handed.

Many believe that the white silhouette on the MLB logo is Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew, who was dominating the league with his batting during the time the logo was created. However, Dior later said that he did not base his design on one player and he intentionally made it ambiguous in every way possible. He also revealed that the batter's side of the plate doesn't really matter.

The official MLB logo by Dior first appeared on team uniforms in the 1969 season and it has been used by the league ever since.

Who was Harmon Killebrew and which MLB teams did he play for?

Former Kansas City Royals star Harmon Killebrew

Harmon Killebrew signed his first MLB contract with the Washington Senators, now known as the Minnesota Twins, in 1954. The right-handed batter played 21 seasons with the team before joining the Kansas City Royals on a one-year deal in 1975.

Killebrew earned 13 All-Star honors, all of which came during his time with the Senators. He also won the AL MVP in 1969 and was the AL Home Run leader on six occasions.

Across 22 seasons in the MLB, Killebrew racked up 2,086 hits and 573 home runs with a .256 batting average. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1984.

