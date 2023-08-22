Who is Parker Meadows? Tigers outfield prospect 'on top of the world' after MLB debut

Top outfield prospect Parker Meadows has been recalled by the Detroit Tigers from Triple-A Toledo. Meadows, the Tigers' No. 10 prospect, experienced a few significant moments in his major league debut on Monday, despite the fact that they occurred during a tough 7-6 defeat to the Chicago Cubs.

As of right now, Meadows is the Tigers' No. 2 outfield prospect and No. 10 overall prospect. He was chosen in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Grayson High School in Georgia. The 23-year-old left-handed batter has ratings of 60 run, 55 field, 55 arm, 50 power, and 45 hit.

Parker Meadows' baseball career

The Tigers selected Meadows with the No. 44 pick in the draft. Notably, with nearly $1 million more than the slot value for the No. 44 pick, Meadows got a $2.5 million signing bonus from the Tigers organization.

Meadows played just 22 games in rookie level to start his professional career, hitting .284 with an OBP of.376 and four home runs. Meadows played with the Single-A West Michigan Whitecaps for the full 2019 season.

Meadows' output since decreased, dropping to a .221 batting average and .296 on-base percentage, but he still hit seven home runs, drove in 40 RBIs and stole 14 bases. Over the course of the season, he also took 47 walks while also striking out 113 times.

Meadows was one of four Detroit Tigers minor leaguers brought up on September 3 for the team's auxiliary training facility in Toledo. Meadows was added by the Tigers to their 40-man roster on November 15, 2022, shielding him from the Rule 5 draft.