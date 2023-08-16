Who is Pete Crow-Armstrong? Chicago Cubs prospect expected to be called-up to the big league soon

Pete Crow-Armstrong, the 21-year-old who was acquired by the Chicago Cubs in the 2021 trade that sent Javier Báez to the New York Mets, has quickly emerged as one of baseball's best prospects.

He is now the No. 12 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, and at the start of August, the Cubs promoted him to Triple-A Iowa.

Could Pete Crow-Armstrong be one of the #Cubs' call-ups in September?Carter Hawkins: “Certainly at this pace, he’s in the conversation.” - 670the score

The Cubs have since taken notice of Crow-Armstrong's poise at the plate after he almost doubled his walk rate (8.2%) this season compared to his time in Advanced Class-A last year (4.9% walk rate).

Since being promoted, Crow-Armstong has played in 10 games and is batting .275 with a .983 OPS. With Iowa, the young player already has 11 hits and three home runs.

The outfielder is fully aware of his potential and understands that, with his Gold Glove-caliber defensive ability and five-tool potential, he will soon be making his major league debut.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's professional career

For the 2020 MLB Draft, Crow-Armstrong was regarded as one of the top prospects. The New York Mets picked him up in the first round with the No. 19 pick. On June 25, he committed to the Mets with a $3.4 million bonus.

Crow-Armstrong was with the Low-A Southeast League's St. Lucie Mets to start the 2021 campaign. He was later sent to the Chicago Cubs on July 30, 2021, in exchange for Trevor Williams and Javier Baez.

To start the 2022 season, he was assigned to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans of the Low-A Carolina League. Notably, he was chosen to play for the Cubs in the All-Star Futures Game in 2022.

Crow-Armstrong was selected as one of the top three defensive outfielders in the minor levels and was awarded a 2022 MiLB Gold Glove. He was also chosen to play for the Cubs in the All-Star Futures Game in 2023.