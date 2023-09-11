Who is Pete Crow-Armstrong’s mom? Exploring Cubs top prospect’s connection to iconic film Little Big League

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs are reportedly promoting their top outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to the MLB. The potential superstar outfielder will give the club a much-needed offensive boost as they look to secure a National League Wild Card spot for the postseason.

The news that the team will promote Pete Crow-Armstrong is undoubtedly exciting for fans. However, the discovery that his mother, Ashley Crow, maybe more famous than he is has been drawing attention from fans online.

"The mom from Little Big League, Ashley Crow, is the actual mom of No. 1 Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. Now that the Cubs are reportedly calling Pete up, she is officially the mother of an MLB player nearly 30 years after the release of the movie" - @MLBLife

Ashley Crow has enjoyed a successful acting career, appearing in 47 different roles between movies and television. One of her roles that may be best known among baseball fans is the 1994 family classic Little Big League.

In the film Little Big League (which came out nearly 30 years before Pete Crow-Armstrong's set to make his MLB debut) Ashley Crow played the role of Jenny Heywood. Jenny is the mother of the protagonist Billy Heywood, who is bequeathed the ownership of the Minnesota Twins when his paternal grandfather passes away.

"Probe starred Parker Stevenson as Austin James, an asocial genius who solved high tech crimes, and Ashley Crow as James' new secretary Mickey Castle." - @SvenTystnad

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Ashley Crow has appeared in several major television and film productions, including Minority Report starring Tom Cruise, The Good Son, Heroes, and As The World Turns.

Ashley Crow will now be able to watch her son Pete Crow-Armstrong shine on national television

Crow, who began her acting career in 1987 by appearing in an episode of The Equalizer, will now be given to see her son ply his trade on the biggest stage. The prized prospect of the Chicago Cubs is set to finally make his MLB debut after being drafted with the 19th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

According to multiple reports, if Crow-Armstrong is indeed called up for Tuesday, he will make his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies. While no matchup in baseball is easy, the fact that the Rockies have already been eliminated from playoff contention should reduce the pressure placed on the top-tier outfield prospect.