Who is playing in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2023? Full list of notable players revealed

The MLB announced the participants for the 2023 Celebrity Softball Game which will take place on July 8, as part of the All-Star Saturday festivities. The celebrities that will be joining in on the action come from all across the world of entertainment, from social media stars and singers to former MLB players and film stars.

This year, the All-Star game will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Not only will the weekend include the Celebrity Softball Game, but the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, Home Run Derby, and the MLB All-Star Game.

Jessica Kleinschmidt @KleinschmidtJD This is who will be participating in the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: This is who will be participating in the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: https://t.co/3viTc7tu2X

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is who will be participating in the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game:" - @KleinschmidtJD

From the entertainment world, there are several notable stars, including comedian Joel McHale, actor Adam Devine, singer Skylar Astin, artist JP Saxe, singer Christian Nodal, and Puerto Rican rapper Yandel. The game will also see social media star JoJo Siwa lace them up, as well as Dominican-born singer Natti Natasha.

There will also be several notable former MLB players participating in the softball game, including Seattle Mariners legend Felix Hernandez, Bret Boone, Mike Cameron, Adam Jones, and former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.

"Same day MLB announces Felix Hernandez is playing in the All-Star celebrity softball game. Put Johan on the roster." - @RyanDivish

Athletes from other sports will also be present during the softball game, including Olympians Jennie Finch, Natasha Watley, and Chloe Kim, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, and NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Zach Lavine.

2022 Celebrity Softball Game MVP The Miz will return to defend his crown

WWE superstar The Miz will also return to the action after winning the event's MVP award in 2022. A two-time winner of the award, Mike Mizanin aka The Miz, will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to win the MVP award yet again.

Mr Matthew CFB @MrMatthewCFB THE MIZ CRANKS ONE OUT FOR THE LEAD IN THE ALL STAR CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME THE MIZ CRANKS ONE OUT FOR THE LEAD IN THE ALL STAR CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME https://t.co/Y28N2V6LSh

"THE MIZ CRANKS ONE OUT FOR THE LEAD IN THE ALL STAR CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME" - @MrMatthewCFB

The WWE superstar hit a home run last season, helping Team Brooklyn defeat Team Los Angeles 15-13, securing the victory for the east coast. The event promises to bring plenty of entertainment from the loaded rosters. Kenny Mayne and Mina Kimes will host the game, emceeing the event for all of the fans in attendance at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Poll : 0 votes