Who is playing in MLB Draft League Prospect Game? Full rosters, best players, and more

The 2023 MLB Draft League Prospect Game will take place on Wednesday, July 5, at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, New Jersey. The highly-anticipated contest between Team Trembley vs. Team Manto is scheduled to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This year's MLB Draft League Prospect Game will feature 25 players per roster. The players have been selected and identified by the scouting community and MLB Draft League staff.

Dmitri Young will serve as the hitting coach for Team Manto while Jesse Litsch will take up the pitching coach role. Meanwhile, Rene Rivera was named as the hitting coach for Team Trembley while David Carpenter will serve as the pitching coach for the team.

The key players to watch out for at the event are West Virginia pitcher Kevin Dowdell and Williamsport Crosscutters pitcher Jack Crowder are two players to look out for at the showpiece event.

Here's a look at the two 25-man rosters for the crunch MLB Draft League Prospect matchup on Wednesday:

Team Trembley

Brady Cerkonwyk

Irvin Escobar

Brennan Dorighi

Bryce Arnolo

Kendrey Maduro

Ariel Antigua

Tervell Johnson

AJ Shaver

Pat Monteith

Jack Maruskin

Tyler Germandwski

Tyler Wilson

Cam Bufford

Aden Howard

Chris Barraza

Gabe Starks

Jacob Odle

Corey Avant

Matthew Linskey

Connery Peters

Cade Verdusco

RJ Johnson

LP Langevin

Carlson Reed

Kevin Dowdell

Team Manto

Jacob Harper

Nate Larue

Ryan Ignoffo

Sean Smith

Joe Sullivan

Stanley Tucker

Jatnik Diaz

Titan Hayes

Tyler Kennedy

Jack Wenninger

Jack Crowder

Anthony Calarco

Trey Paige

Ryland Zaborowski

Couper Cornblum

Evan Sleight

Alex Rodriguez

Eli Trop

Donye Evans

Magdiel Cotto

Connor Capece

Colton Coates

Jared Sprague-Lott

Andrew Lucas

Kenji Pallares

How to watch the 2023 MLB Draft League Prospect Game live? TV schedule and live stream details

West Virginia University pitcher Carlson Reed

Fans can watch the 2023 MLB Draft League Prospect Game live on MLB.com, the MLB App and MLB.TV.

As the showpiece event will take place before the MLB All-Star festivities, it will be interesting to see how the league's rising stars will perform later on Wednesday.

