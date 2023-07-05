Who is playing in MLB Draft League Prospect Game? Full rosters, best players, and more

The 2023 MLB Draft League Prospect Game will take place on Wednesday, July 5, at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, New Jersey. The highly-anticipated contest between Team Trembley vs. Team Manto is scheduled to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET.
This year's MLB Draft League Prospect Game will feature 25 players per roster. The players have been selected and identified by the scouting community and MLB Draft League staff.
Dmitri Young will serve as the hitting coach for Team Manto while Jesse Litsch will take up the pitching coach role. Meanwhile, Rene Rivera was named as the hitting coach for Team Trembley while David Carpenter will serve as the pitching coach for the team.
The key players to watch out for at the event are West Virginia pitcher Kevin Dowdell and Williamsport Crosscutters pitcher Jack Crowder are two players to look out for at the showpiece event.
Here's a look at the two 25-man rosters for the crunch MLB Draft League Prospect matchup on Wednesday:
Team Trembley
- Brady Cerkonwyk
- Irvin Escobar
- Brennan Dorighi
- Bryce Arnolo
- Kendrey Maduro
- Ariel Antigua
- Tervell Johnson
- AJ Shaver
- Pat Monteith
- Jack Maruskin
- Tyler Germandwski
- Tyler Wilson
- Cam Bufford
- Aden Howard
- Chris Barraza
- Gabe Starks
- Jacob Odle
- Corey Avant
- Matthew Linskey
- Connery Peters
- Cade Verdusco
- RJ Johnson
- LP Langevin
- Carlson Reed
- Kevin Dowdell
Team Manto
- Jacob Harper
- Nate Larue
- Ryan Ignoffo
- Sean Smith
- Joe Sullivan
- Stanley Tucker
- Jatnik Diaz
- Titan Hayes
- Tyler Kennedy
- Jack Wenninger
- Jack Crowder
- Anthony Calarco
- Trey Paige
- Ryland Zaborowski
- Couper Cornblum
- Evan Sleight
- Alex Rodriguez
- Eli Trop
- Donye Evans
- Magdiel Cotto
- Connor Capece
- Colton Coates
- Jared Sprague-Lott
- Andrew Lucas
- Kenji Pallares
How to watch the 2023 MLB Draft League Prospect Game live? TV schedule and live stream details
Fans can watch the 2023 MLB Draft League Prospect Game live on MLB.com, the MLB App and MLB.TV.
As the showpiece event will take place before the MLB All-Star festivities, it will be interesting to see how the league's rising stars will perform later on Wednesday.
