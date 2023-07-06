Who is Rocco Baldelli's wife, Allie Baldelli? A glimpse into personal life of Twins manager

Rocco Baldelli, the manager of the Minnesota Twins, will be welcoming twins into his life. Allie Baldelli, Rocco's wife, announced her pregnancy.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is having twins. Get you a manager who actually shows you with his actions that he’s all in on the organization. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is having twins. Get you a manager who actually shows you with his actions that he’s all in on the organization.

Welcome to the Twins family, Louisa Sunny Baldelli! Louie made her debut on 9/6 in Minneapolis with an impressive stat line: 6 lbs, 8 oz, & 19 3/4 in. Congrats Rocco & Allie! - Minnesotatwins

Rocco Baldelli and Allie Baldelli have a strong and happy marriage. Allie, originally from Boston, has a passion for jewelry and owns the Up Land Jewelry Collection. However, her website seems to be currently inactive. The couple tied the knot in July 2021, celebrating their union as husband and wife.

Allie Baldelli, born as Allie Genoa on September 27, 1984, hails from Boston, Massachusetts. Her parents, Patsi Genoa and Donald Genoa, raised her alongside her sisters, Briand and Jocelyn Genoa.

Rocco Baldelli's career as a manager

Rocco Baldelli's career as a manager began with the Minnesota Twins in 2018. As a former outfielder turned coach, he took over the role of manager on October 25, 2018. In his first season, the Twins saw remarkable improvement, winning 101 games and clinching the American League Central division, a significant jump from their 78 victories the previous year. This success led to Baldelli being honored with the 2019 MLB Manager of the Year award for the American League on November 12, 2019.

BREAKING: Twins manager Rocco Baldelli gives his thoughts on the #mntwinscold streak! - 10k_takes

Throughout his managerial career, Rocco Baldelli has shown a knack for challenging calls, sharing the top spot in overturned calls with Buck Showalter in 2021. In 2022, Baldelli led all other major league managers with 51 challenges, showcasing his strategic acumen.

The Twins community eagerly awaits the upcoming season under the leadership of Rocco Baldelli and celebrates the joyous news of his expanding family.

