Who is Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Taylor Scalora? Personal life of record-breaking Orioles 1B explored

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is married to his long-time girlfriend, Taylor Scalora. The pair tied the knot in February 2023.

Mrs.

Ryan and Taylor met while attending Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida. While Mountcastle pursued college baseball at the University of Central Florida, Scalora went on to study Bachelor of Science in Event Management at the University of Central Florida. She graduated in 2019.

"18 more days 🍾." - Taylor Scalora

Taylor currently works at Historic Venue 1902 as Director of Planning and Design in Sanford, Florida. She has been working here since January 2021.

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle's MLB journey

Oakland Athletics v Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles selected Ryan Mountcastle with the 36th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Next, he signed for $1.3 million with the team.

Five years later, he made his MLB debut on August 21, 2020. His then-girlfriend and now-wife, Taylor Scalora, was immensely proud of Mountcastle's achievement and penned an IG post dedicated to his big day.

"I still can’t believe this happened yesterday 😭 I am so proud of you!! ❤️ All of your hard work has finally paid off and your dreams have come true! Thank you to everyone who reached out to Ryan and I. We are so thankful to have such supportive friends and family!!," wrote Scalora.

Ryan played in 145 games in 2022, batting.250/.305/.423, with 22 home runs and 85 RBIs.

