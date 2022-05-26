"Who said baseball isn’t a contact sport?", "I’m sorry but I just cracked up after hearing gary say 'he is one tough squirrel'" - MLB World reacts to New York Mets player Jeff McNeil crashing into the wall after a spectacular catch

New York Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil has always been known for his hustle on the field. Sometimes, he's even risked injury just to make a play. However, this got taken to a new level in today's game against the San Fransisco Giants. While going for a tough ball in left field, McNeil slid into the left field fence at full speed, potentially injuring himself.

SNY @SNYtv With the Mets down 9-1, Jeff McNeil hustled to make an incredible catch and crashed into the side wall.



McNeil ended up making the catch and still remained in the game after what looked like an ugly crash. Fans on Twitter were amazed that he not only made the play, but he stayed in the game after.

New York Mets fans in awe over Jeff McNeil catch

"This looks nasty. Who said baseball isn’t a contact sport? Hope Jeff is okay" - @Matt

This Mets fan on Twitter is absolutely right. This play looked ugly, and it looked like he could have been seriously hurt after this. It is amazing that he stayed in the game also!

"i’m sorry but i just cracked up after hearing gary say 'he is one tough squirrel' - @Marissa

By now, Jeff McNeil has solidified "Squirrel" as his nickname from New York Mets fans, so much so that even Mets announcer Gary Cohen called him that after this play. Apparently, according to sources, McNeil does not like the nickname!

"Let's not kid ourselves, he is playing gold glove defense all season." - @beanie

This Mets fan talks about how Jeff McNeil's glove has been stellar so far this year. For someone who was not initially known for defense when entering the league, he has really stepped it up.

Ralph Calise @caliser786 @SNYtv They shod start giving out a utility gold glove cause McNeil deserves one wow @SNYtv They shod start giving out a utility gold glove cause McNeil deserves one wow

"They should start giving out a utility gold glove cause McNeil deserves one wow" - @Ralph

A common theme in this comments section is talking about McNeil's impressive defense. Jeff McNeil is a player that can play almost every position on the field effectively, so maybe a utility gold glove might be a good awards addition.

MUrban @f_pogen11 @SNYtv Heart and soul of the team @SNYtv Heart and soul of the team

"Heart and soul of the team" - @MUrban

This Twitter user believes that McNeil is the heart of the New York Mets this season. By making diving plays down eight runs, McNeil is definitely giving the Mets some life, even during rough times.

Ken Robinson @metluvr2001 @SNYtv To all the fans that wanted to trade him for any of the names mentioned during the lockout. Keep your day jobs. @SNYtv To all the fans that wanted to trade him for any of the names mentioned during the lockout. Keep your day jobs.

"To all the fans that wanted to trade him for any of the names mentioned during the lockout. Keep your day jobs." - @Ken

When McNeil was going through a slump during the 2021 season, many New York Mets fans wanted him off the team. It looks like McNeil this season is proving himself, hitting .323 and making gold glove plays in the outfield.

"Winning or loosing this team is different!" - @Bobby

No matter what the outcome is for the Mets this year, this team looks special. If the Mets keep this up, they will likely be playing come this October.

Edward Trezza @EdwardTrezza2 @SNYtv My favorite Met. I was worried they would trade him. I knew last year was a tough year but he is a great hitter and fielder. I was ticked off when Cano took his second base position. @SNYtv My favorite Met. I was worried they would trade him. I knew last year was a tough year but he is a great hitter and fielder. I was ticked off when Cano took his second base position.

"My favorite Met. I was worried they would trade him. I knew last year was a tough year but he is a great hitter and fielder. I was ticked off when Cano took his second base position." - @Edward

Again, there were many rumors last season that the New York Mets were going to trade McNeil because of his poor performance. Now it looks like McNeil is going to be in New York for a long time!

