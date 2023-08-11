Who is Spencer Jones? Height, weight, stats and more of Yankees' top-ranked prospect

Spencer Jones (OF) of Vanderbilt was selected by the Yankees with the number 25 overall choice in the 2022 MLB Draft. Jones agreed to a $2.88 million contract with the team.

Jones, a promising 22-year-old prospect, boasts an impressive .797 OPS. Standing tall at 6 feet 6 inches, his stature is matched by his remarkable strength and leverage. His left-handed swing generates commendable bat speed, resulting in a substantial amount of impactful contact from that side of the plate.

Weighing in at 102 kilograms, Jones does display a tendency to favor the opposite field, sometimes to an excessive extent. It's worth noting that his size contributes to a naturally elongated left-handed swing, which, at times, does lead to strikeouts.

After playing three games for the Florida Complex League Yankees, Jones was promoted to the Tampa Tarpons and made his professional debut. He had four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 25 games for both clubs while batting.344 overall.

Spencer Jones's early career

Jones attended Carlsbad, California's La Costa Canyon High School. In 27+13 innings pitched as a junior in 2018, he had a 4.09 earned run average (ERA), 33 walks, and 33 strikeouts. He also batted.414 with five home runs. Jones, a two-way athlete who enrolled at Vanderbilt, played in 14 games.

Due to the operation, Jones was unable to pitch for Vanderbilt during the 2021 season, but he still played in 34 games as a designated hitter, batting.274 with three home runs and ten RBIs.

Jones participated in 29 games in the Cape Cod Baseball League that summer with the Brewster Whitecaps, batting.309 with two home runs and twenty RBIs.He participated in 61 games over the course of the season, hitting.370/.460/.644 with 12 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 21 doubles, garnering First Team All-SEC recognition.