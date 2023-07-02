Who are Tanner Bibee's parents, Scott and Shellie? A glimpse into the family life of Cleveland Guardians rookie 

Tanner Bibee is having a stellar rookie season in the MLB. The Cleveland Guardians pitcher recently allowed just three hits and struck out nine over 5.2 innings pitched to give his side a dominant win 6-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

It was Bibee's third consecutive winning start as the 24-year-old continues to impress with the ball in his hand. Amid his excellent outings for the Guardians, fans have been curious to learn more about the player's personal life, especially his parents, Scott and Shellie Bibee.

Interestingly, Tanner's father Scott is a baseball coach who also had a brief stint with the Seattle Mariners' minor league teams. He played for Carson HS in Nevada and was drafted by the Mariners in the 30th round of the 1988 MLB June amateur draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Scott never played in the MLB, he always encouraged his son to play baseball. Being a coach, he also gave Tanner some critical advice over the years in order for the pitcher to make it to the Majors.

Meanwhile, Tanner's mother provided the nutrients for the pitcher while he was training. She is also extremely proud of her son's achievements so far and often takes to Twitter to appreciate his accomplishments.

Scott and Shellie are also parents to Tanner's elder brothers Cameron and Mason.

Tanner Bibee's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee is having an excellent rookie season with the Cleveland Guardians in 2023. The pitcher has racked up 67 strikeouts and 23 walks in 65.0 innings pitched at a 3.46 ERA.

Bibee's impressive showings have lifted the Guardians to second in the AL Central. Cleveland currently has a 40-42 record and is well in contention for the playoffs.

The Guardians will be hoping that Bibee continues his superb run after the All-Star break. The pitcher is bound to play a pivotal role for Terry Francona's side if they want to make a push for the MLB playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes