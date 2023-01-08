Who is Trevor Bauer's agent? Meet Rachel Luba

Pitcher Trevor Bauer is one of the highest-paid players in the MLB. He is also one of the most controversial. He has spent nearly two years embroiled in a sexual assault scandal that has rocked his credibility to the very core.

In early 2021, Bauer signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $102 million, making him one of the highest-paid pitchers in history. However, in June that year, Bauer's personal life faced a rocky exposure.

A woman accused Bauer of sexually assaulting her. Although Bauer claimed the encounter was consensual, he was placed on leave by the MLB while the investigation continued. At the time of the suspension, Bauer had an ERA of 2.59 in 17 starts that season and was on course for Cy Young contention.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Jon Fetterolf, Rachel Luba, Trevor Bauer’s reps; Mr. Bauer is cooperating with the MLB investigation and looks forward to resolving this matter. He continues to prepare for the season. Administrative leave is not a disciplinary action nor does it … reflect (the league’s finding) Jon Fetterolf, Rachel Luba, Trevor Bauer’s reps; Mr. Bauer is cooperating with the MLB investigation and looks forward to resolving this matter. He continues to prepare for the season. Administrative leave is not a disciplinary action nor does it … reflect (the league’s finding)

The MLB finally suspended Bauer for 194 games in December 2022. In January 2023, he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers. This marked a spectacular fall from grace.

Agent Rachel Luba has represented Trevor Bauer since 2019. Luba was instrumental in Bauer's contract with the Cincinnati Reds for $17.5 million for the 2020 season. Bauer posted an ERA of just 1.73 in 2020 and threw a league-best two complete games, winning the Cy Young Award.

Devin Pabian @PabianDevin Trevor Bauer at Zion National Park with his agent Rachel Luba (7/12/21). Trevor Bauer at Zion National Park with his agent Rachel Luba (7/12/21). https://t.co/oxkRcJJWEO

This made Luba the first female agent to represent a Cy Young Award winner. When the sexual assault allegations came to light, Luba testified in favor of Bauer, which drew a lot of criticism from feminist groups.

Rachel Luba attended UCLA, where she was a Varsity gymnast. She went on to study law at Pepperdine University in California. Upon graduation, she was hired as a lawyer for the MLBPA. Luba is the owner of Luba Sports, which she founded after leaving the MLBPA.

Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba is one of the best in the business

In addition to Bauer, Luba Sports represents several big-time names like Aroldis Chapman, Alejandro Kirk, and Tampa Bay Rays pitching phenom Shane McClanahan.

Over her short time as an agent, she has garnered a reputation as an extraordinarily hard-working agent who is loyal to those she represents.

