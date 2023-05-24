Who is Trevor May's wife, Kate Borgnes? A glimpse into the personal life of A's pitcher

Trevor May- a baseball player for the Oakland Athletics, is married to his long-term girlfriend Kate Borgnes. In 2015, May and Borgnes, who had been dating since 2009, revealed that Trevor had proposed to Kate by getting down on one knee.

On Facebook, Kate's father congratulated them, saying that he is "thrilled" for the pair.

I am delighted to say that my oldest daughter Kate is now engaged to Trevor May. I am thrilled for them - they will have a great life together. - Philip Borgnes

In November 2016, in Fort Myers, Florida, Trevor May and Kate Borgnes got married.

Kate graduated from the University of Washington in 2014 with a degree in informatics with a focus on human-computer interaction. She joined Starbucks as a system analyst after earning her degree from the University of Washington. She held this role for two years until being promoted in 2016. In 2019, she advanced through the ranks and was appointed digital product manager.

She collaborated extensively with significant Starbucks group partners and worked on their internal content, developing a user interface that was easy to use for the multibillion-dollar business.

5 years already ? Happy Anniversary to my partner, best friend, and the most supportive and loving person I know - trevmay65

The varied interests of Trevor May

Trevor May has a passionate interest in electronic music and has used the alias DJ HEYBEEF in the past. In his bio, May listed his accomplishments as being "a partnered Twitch Streamer, a DJ, a Social Media expert, an esports entrepreneur, a gaming tournament organizer and commentator, and obviously an exceptional writer."

May is also the co-owner of Winston's Lab, an "Esports Lab" that measures Overwatch League (OWL) individual and team performances. May joined the Canadian professional esports team Luminosity Gaming in February 2017 as a streamer. The "May Contain Action" podcast is co-hosted by Twitch streamer Paul "actionjaxon" Jackson and May. He admires Brandon Sanderson as well, describing his Mistborn and Stormlight Archive novels as "two of the most imaginative series I've ever read."

May is also co-owner of the FCF Zappers, an indoor football team in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) League. He has previously played for the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets in the MLB. In May 2022, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Oakland Athletics.

