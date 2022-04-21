Who won the World Series in 2006?

It has already been over 15 years since the 2006 World Series. In such time, many forget the great underdog story that was the World Series championship that year.

For those who can remember, the St. Louis Cardinals won the 2006 WSC over the Detroit Tigers by a series score of 4-1. There are, however, some forgotten storylines that are worth revisiting.

For old-timers who remember it, and young guns who never knew it, here's how the 2006 WSC happened.

World Series Championship Series 2006 - How it happened

What is so unique about the teams involved in the WSC in 2006 is that they were by no means the best teams around that year.

Despite winning the National League Central, the St. Louis Cardinals, with a record of 83-77, were worse than no fewer than five other NL teams.

The Detroit Tigers finished with a better record of 95-67, but did not win their division. The American League Central in 2006 went to the Minnesota Twins who, with a record of 96-66, had the Tigers by one game.

The Detroit Tigers nevertheless defeated the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics en route to the WSC, where the Cardinals eventually defeated them.

HotMessFlower @effeyrose As a life long Yankees fan, I hate to say it, but the Yankees didn’t win the World Series in 2006. #TheMaskedSinger As a life long Yankees fan, I hate to say it, but the Yankees didn’t win the World Series in 2006.#TheMaskedSinger

"As a life long Yankees fan, I hate to say it, but the Yankees didn’t win the World Series in 2006." - @ Hot Mess Flower

The St. Louis Cardinals likely had one of the most unorthodox paths to a WSC victory in modern history. They surrendered a lot of runs, in fact, pitcher Jason Marquis became the first pitcher to surrender 12 runs in consecutive games since 1940.

They played the Detroit Tigers in June at Comerica Park and were outscored 21-13 over three games, getting swept by the Tigers in Detroit.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals On this date in 2006, Yadi and Waino carried the #STLCards to their 17th World Series appearance. On this date in 2006, Yadi and Waino carried the #STLCards to their 17th World Series appearance. https://t.co/8DAyfTuF4y

"On this date in 2006, Yadi and Waino carried the #STLCARDS to their 17th World Series appearance." - @ St. Louis Cardinals

To clinch their playoff berth, veteran infielder Scott Spiezio hit a bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on September 29.

The WSC itself was also full of action. Tigers first baseman Craig Monroe became the fifth player in history to hit a homer in each of the first two games of the WSC.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Craig Monroe homered in each of the first two games against the Cards

To split the 1-1 tie in the series, the Cardinals won Game 3 at the newly opened Busch Stadium in St. Louis. They became the first team since the 1970 Cincinnati Reds to host a World Series game at their newly opened ballpark.

The Cardinals would eventually win the series 4-1, good enough for their 10th franchise WSC win. They had the worst record of any team to win the World Series since the 1982 New York Mets.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt