Why was Alek Manoah sent down to minor leagues? Blue Jays struggling pitcher's disastrous season continues to unravel

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays optioned struggling right-hander Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo. It was the second demotion in 2023 for the struggling pitcher.

Manoah's move to the minor leagues will change the Blue Jays rotation as the franchise navigate a slower part of their schedule, with three off days over the next week and a half. The team has recalled 24-year-old right-hander Hagen Danner as a corresponding move.

Toronto has been using a six-man rotation over the past 17 games since Hyun-jin Ryu returned from his injury. However, with two off days next week, the Blue Jays are transitioning back to five starters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Ryu and Yusei Kikuchi have been performing well, Manoah was the most likely to be cut from the rotation.

However, Manoah's demotion should come as no surprise given his recent outings. He allowed four earned runs in four innings during Thursday's defeat against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 25-year-old's struggles have dated back to the start of the season. Following an ineffective spell with the ball in hand, Manoah was optioned to the minors in June and spent most of the month away from the Majors.

The Blues are currently third in the AL East with a 65-52 record. They still have a strong chance of playing in the postseason but will need to end the season with a flourish. Toronto is presently seven games behind divisional leaders Baltimore Orioles.

Alek Manoah's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah

It's safe to say Alek Manoah has struggled during the course of the 2023 MLB season. The pitcher has recorded 79 strikeouts and 59 walks in 87.1 innings pitched at a 5.89 ERA for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Manoah has allowed an underwhelming 93 hits and 15 home runs. He slumped to a 3-9 record following Toronto's loss against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

However, Manoah's dip in form has been unusual. The pitcher earned All-Star honors last season and was one of the key members of the Blue Jays roster.