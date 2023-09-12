Why was Brandon Belt removed from Rangers game? Veteran Blue Jays slugger's return cut short amid recurring injury

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Brandon Belt’s return to the lineup was cut short during Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers due to lower back muscle spasms. The 35-year-old slugger had missed eight games prior to his return due to a back issue and an ilness.

Belt’s return was highly anticipated as he has been a key contributor for the Blue Jays this season, appearing in 97 games with a .251 batting average, 16 home runs, and 38 RBIs. His presence in the lineup adds depth and power to the team’s offense.

Unfortunately, Belt’s ongoing battle with back-related issues resurfaced, forcing him to exit the game in the bottom of the 6th inning. He had a challenging night at the plate, going 0-2 against the Rangers with two strikeouts before being replaced by Spencer Horwitz.

How long is Brandon Belt expected to miss?

The Blue Jays will monitor Brandon Belt’s condition on a day-to-day basis as they hope for his swift recovery. His absence would be a significant loss, considering his experience and offensive capabilities. However, a return time for Belt is still to be announced by the Blue Jays. Belt, who spent the first 12 seasons of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants, joined the Blue Jays this season and has quickly become a valuable asset to the team.

As the Blue Jays continue their push for an MLB postseason berth, they will be eager to see Belt return to full health and resume his contributions to their lineup.