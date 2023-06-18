Why did David Freese decline induction into Cardinals' Hall of Fame? World Series hero refuses St. Louis honor

On Saturday, 2011 World Series MVP David Freese surprisingly declined his induction into the St. Louis Cardinals' Hall of Fame. The former baseman was chosen for enshrinement by fan voting as he garnered the most votes in online balloting for the 2023 class.

However, Freese showed incredible humility and informed the Cardinals to withdraw his candidacy. In a statement, the 40-year-old revealed that he felt unworthy of such a notable distinction at the franchise. He said:

"Cardinal Nation is basically the reason why I’ve unfortunately waited so long for this decision and made it more of a headache for so many people."

"I feel strongly about my decision and understand how people might feel about this. I get it. I’ll wear it. Thank you for always being there for me, and I am excited to be around the Cardinals as we move forward.”

Freese played a pivotal role in the Cardinals' World Series triumph in 2011. He batted at a staggering .397 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 18 playoff games as St. Louis clinched the title, beating the Texas Rangers at the final hurdle.

As Freese has now withdrawn his name from induction into the St. Louis Cardinals' Hall of Fame, Jose Oquendo and Max Lanier will be enshrined during the team's ceremonies on August 20.

David Freese's MLB stats and career

David Freese began his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2009. He spent five years with the franchise, helping them win the World Series in 2011.

Freese then spent two years with the Los Angeles Angels before having a three-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The baseman signed for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and had a two-year sojourn with the franchise before retiring in 2019.

Across 11 seasons in the MLB, Freese racked up 1,041 hits and 113 home runs with a .277 batting average.

