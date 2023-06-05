Why was Domingo German suspended for 81 games in 2020? Unpacking one of the longest suspensions in MLB history

Domingo German has been one of the best pitchers for the New York Yankees in the 2023 MLB season. However, he was given a lengthy 81-game suspension for violating the MLB domestic violence policy a few years ago.

German was put on administrative leave on September 19, 2019, while the league investigated alleged domestic violence involving his then-girlfriend Mara Vega, who is now his wife.

According to reports, the incident regarding domestic violence with Vega took place at one of CC Sabathia’s charity galas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He missed the final 18 games of the 2019 season for the Yankees, including nine postseason matches. In January 2020, the MLB announced that German will also sit out for the first 63 games of the 2020 season.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 MLB announces that the Yankees starter Domingo German has been suspended 81 games under the domestic violence policy. MLB announces that the Yankees starter Domingo German has been suspended 81 games under the domestic violence policy.

In total, German was given an 81-game suspension for domestic violence. The player did not appeal to the discipline and later participated in an evaluation and treatment program that was supervised by the MLB's Joint Policy Board.

German also made a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York City-based nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence.

German's suspension cost him a reported $34,153 of his $577,500 salary in 2019 and the entire $229,509 prorated salary in 2020 of what originally was $619,675.

The Yankees eventually reinstated Domingo German back to their roster in October 2020. His 81-game suspension is the longest levied by the MLB under its domestic violence policy for a player who was not formally charged.

Domingo German's stats in the 2023 MLB season

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German

Domingo German is enjoying an impressive 2023 season with the New York Yankees. The pitcher has racked up 59 strikeouts and 19 walks in 61 innings pitched at a 3.69 ERA.

German has helped the Yankees to third place in the AL East with a 36-25 record. The New York outfit will be aiming for better in the second half of the regular season to make a push for the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes