Why is former All-Star Daniel Murphy attempting a return to MLB? Ex-Mets star's comeback bid has a 'peculiar' reason

After two years away from baseball, Daniel Murphy is looking to make a comeback to the major leagues. Just last month, the 38-year-old came out of retirement to sign with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League.

However, Murphy's eventual goal is to get an even better deal, most likely with an MLB franchise that needs a left-handed bat.

But make no mistake, Murphy isn't getting back to swinging just for the money. The former New York Mets star is primarily returning due to his love for the game.

While speaking at the Ducks' fan fest last week, Murphy said:

“I didn’t realize how cool our game was. I think when you’re in it, and you’re trying to be as productive as you can and as good a teammate as you can be, and a husband and a father. I underestimated just how cool our game was and how cool the guys were who played before me.”

The three-time MLB All-Star then explained that although his affection for the game remains the same, he could have made certain tweaks to his batting style in order to get better. He said:

“I do baseball very differently now than when I retired. It’s not that I love it any more. I’ve just observed it in a different way the last two years. It would take me overhauling my swing to move like my children do, so that’s what I did.”

Daniel Murphy's MLB career

Daniel Murphy was picked by the New York Mets in the 2006 MLB Draft. But it wasn't until 2015 that he had his breakout stretch when he helped them to the World Series. Unfortunately, for the Mets, they suffered defeat at the final hurdle against the Kansas City Royals.

Murphy then signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Washington Nationals in 2016. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2018 before spending two underwhelming seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

He announced his retirement in January 2021 at the age of 35.

However, Murphy decided to unretire earlier this year as he is currently playing with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League. The league is a great opportunity for the veteran to experiment with his new batting style and potentially find a way back to the MLB.

