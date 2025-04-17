Why is Francisco Lindor the best to lead Puerto Rico in 2026 WBC challenge: A closer look at Mets superstar's credentials

New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor was named Team Puerto Rico captain for the upcoming 2026 WBC on Wednesday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

With no shortage of talent projected on Team Puerto Rico’s roster, the Mets superstar makes the most sense as captain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Firstly, the 2026 WBC will be Lindor’s third time representing his country at the best-on-best international tourney. Lindor wore the Puerto Rican colors in 2017 and 2023.

In the 2023 edition, Lindor went 9-for-23, driving in five runs and notching a triple. He registered a walk, stole a base and struck out on five occasions.

Ad

Unfortunately for Lindor and Team Puerto Rico, they were bounced by Mexico in the quarterfinals in Miami.

In 2017, Lindor was named the Pool D MVP and the All-Tournament team following his strong performances in the tourney.

But if Francisco Lindor’s experience wasn’t enough, his national pride is at the forefront of his desire to play. As SNY reported on Wednesday, the All-Star shortstop is psyched to be representing his country.

Ad

“I love it whenever I get to wear Puerto Rico across my chest,” Lindor said.

That sense of national pride underscores why Lindor is the best choice for Team Puerto Rico’s captain. Back in 2023, he encapsulated his national pride, saying:

“Playing in the WBC means just as much to all of us. It is the dream of every Puerto Rican ballplayer to wear Puerto Rico’s colors and to represent our country.”

Ad

Francisco Lindor’s MLB numbers justify his captaincy pick for Team Puerto Rico

Lindor was named to the All-Tournament team in the 2017 edition of the WBC - Source: Imagn

As if his experience and national pride weren’t enough, Francisco Lindor has the numbers and hardware to back it up in the 2026 WBC. Since bursting onto the MLB scene in 2015 with the Cleveland Guardians, Lindor has put up impressive numbers.

Ad

Lindor hit 12 home runs and drove in 51 runs in 99 games in his rookie season. Since then, he hasn’t looked back. Lindor explored for three straight 30-home run seasons with the Guardians before taking his act to New York.

With the Mets, Lindor has been worth every penny of his massive contract. He’s launched 30 dingers in back-to-back seasons, narrowly missing 100 RBIs each year.

Lindor’s MLB numbers have earned him four All-Star appearances, two Gold Gloves, a Platinum Glove, two AL and NL Silver Slugger awards and three times to the All-MLB Second Team.

In short, the impressive numbers and awards Francisco Lindor has accrued over his career make him the ideal choice for Team Puerto Rico's captain. This time around, Lindor will hope to lead Puerto Rico to the promised land after the Caribbean team came so close to winning it all back in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More