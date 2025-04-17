Why is Francisco Lindor the best to lead Puerto Rico in 2026 WBC challenge: A closer look at Mets superstar's credentials

New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor was named Team Puerto Rico captain for the upcoming 2026 WBC on Wednesday.
With no shortage of talent projected on Team Puerto Rico’s roster, the Mets superstar makes the most sense as captain.
Firstly, the 2026 WBC will be Lindor’s third time representing his country at the best-on-best international tourney. Lindor wore the Puerto Rican colors in 2017 and 2023.
In the 2023 edition, Lindor went 9-for-23, driving in five runs and notching a triple. He registered a walk, stole a base and struck out on five occasions.
Unfortunately for Lindor and Team Puerto Rico, they were bounced by Mexico in the quarterfinals in Miami.
In 2017, Lindor was named the Pool D MVP and the All-Tournament team following his strong performances in the tourney.
But if Francisco Lindor’s experience wasn’t enough, his national pride is at the forefront of his desire to play. As SNY reported on Wednesday, the All-Star shortstop is psyched to be representing his country.
“I love it whenever I get to wear Puerto Rico across my chest,” Lindor said.
That sense of national pride underscores why Lindor is the best choice for Team Puerto Rico’s captain. Back in 2023, he encapsulated his national pride, saying:
“Playing in the WBC means just as much to all of us. It is the dream of every Puerto Rican ballplayer to wear Puerto Rico’s colors and to represent our country.”
Francisco Lindor’s MLB numbers justify his captaincy pick for Team Puerto Rico
As if his experience and national pride weren’t enough, Francisco Lindor has the numbers and hardware to back it up in the 2026 WBC. Since bursting onto the MLB scene in 2015 with the Cleveland Guardians, Lindor has put up impressive numbers.
Lindor hit 12 home runs and drove in 51 runs in 99 games in his rookie season. Since then, he hasn’t looked back. Lindor explored for three straight 30-home run seasons with the Guardians before taking his act to New York.
With the Mets, Lindor has been worth every penny of his massive contract. He’s launched 30 dingers in back-to-back seasons, narrowly missing 100 RBIs each year.
Lindor’s MLB numbers have earned him four All-Star appearances, two Gold Gloves, a Platinum Glove, two AL and NL Silver Slugger awards and three times to the All-MLB Second Team.
In short, the impressive numbers and awards Francisco Lindor has accrued over his career make him the ideal choice for Team Puerto Rico's captain. This time around, Lindor will hope to lead Puerto Rico to the promised land after the Caribbean team came so close to winning it all back in 2017.