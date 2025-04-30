Why did Jazz Chisholm Jr. exit early in Yankees vs. Orioles game? All you need to know about the Yankees star's injury

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. had to leave Tuesday night’s game early against the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees opened their three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards with a 4-3 loss on Monday.

Ad

In Game 2 of the series, the Bronx Bombers got off to a strong start in the first inning, launching back-to-back solo home runs by Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, and Cody Bellinger to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Jazz Chisholm Jr., next in the lineup, felt discomfort following his swing during his first at-bat.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and the training staff checked on Chisholm Jr. and discussed the issue with him. The 27-year-old opted to remain in the game and later doubled off Orioles starter Kyle Gibson.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chisholm advanced to third base due to an error by Baltimore right fielder Ramón Laureano. However, he was soon removed from the game and replaced by pinch-runner Oswald Peraza.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The reason for Chisholm Jr.’s departure was later revealed to be right flank discomfort. Following his exit, Peraza scored on Anthony Volpe’s RBI double, giving the Yankees a 5-0 lead to end the first inning.

The Yankees' offense delivered a dominant performance, ultimately securing a 15-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s suspension for NSFW comment dropped

On April 17, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays after arguing with plate umpire John Bacon over a full-count pitch that was called strike three. Following the ejection, Chisholm Jr. reacted on social media with an NSFW comment, posting: “Not even f****** close!!!”

Ad

He was subsequently suspended the next day for the ejection and for violating MLB’s social media policy. After the game, Chisholm Jr. addressed the incident, saying (via AP News):

"I didn’t think before I had anything that I said was ejectable but after probably. I’m a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I’m right and you’re saying something to me that I think doesn’t make sense, I’m going to get fired up and be upset."

On Sunday, Major League Baseball announced that the suspension had been dropped, though the fine remained in place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More